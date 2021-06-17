Rep. Graham praises House passage of bill to eliminate income tax for military retirees

Staff and wire report
<p>Graham</p>

RALEIGH — A state lawmaker from Lumberton is praising House passage of legislation that calls for the state to exclude military retirement pay for certain retired members of the United States Armed Forces.

House Bill 83, titled Eliminate Income Tax for Military Retirees, cleared the N.C. House of Representatives on a 100-5 vote Wednesday and was sent to the Senate Thursday.

“This bill is a great opportunity to thank our states’ veterans for their many years of service,” said Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat. “Reducing their taxes comes with little impact to the bottom line of our state, while still providing a strong positive benefit to their wallets. This is a great way to simply say thank you to those who served in our armed forces. We take far too many of the liberties we enjoy as Americans for granted, without our veterans these liberties would not be there.”

Graham wasn’t the only House member who represents Robeson County to vote yes on HB 83. Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican from Tabor City, cast one of the 100 yes votes. Jones’ District 46 covers part of Robeson County.

To qualify for the tax exemption, the retired member of the armed forces must have served at least 20 years or have been medically retired under 10 U.S.C. Chapter 61, according to information from Graham’s Raleigh office. The bill also includes exemptions for the beneficiary of a retired member who meets the other criteria.

The legislation would help boost North Carolina’s image as a landing place for armed forces members when they leave the service, bill sponsor Rep. John Szoka, of Cumberland County, said at a recent news conference.

Carrying out the measure would cost $50 million in annual tax collections by mid-2026, according to a legislative staff analysis. Szoka predicted the change would result in a positive fiscal outcome as more veterans choose to locate in North Carolina.

Szoka said more than 20 states with individual income taxes don’t tax veteran retiree pay. The idea has support from veterans’ groups and Walter Gaskin, Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of military and veterans affairs.

Some military pensions already are exempt from North Carolina taxes — the result of “Bailey settlement” litigation in the 1990s covering both federal and North Carolina government pension systems. That exemption applies to veterans with five years of service before August 1989.

Wednesday’s bill covers income not subject to the settlement for those who served at least 20 years.

An income tax overhaul that took effect in 2014 eliminated a $4,000 deduction on military benefits for those not subject to settlement. It was replaced by higher standard deductions for all.