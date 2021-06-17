RCC hosts PSRC during quarterly meeting

Robeson Community College played host Thursday to Public Schools of Robeson County leaders for a discussion about educational opportunities and getting area residents ready to fill available jobs in the county. Courtesy photo | RCC

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College hosted the Public Schools of Robeson County during its quarterly meeting on Thursday.

College President Melissa Singler delivered welcoming remarks, followed by Robert Locklear with the PSRC, who also welcomed everyone.

Topics discussed included the PSRC Early College expansion at Robeson Community College, the Longleaf Commitment Grant for 2021 high school graduates, updates on Career and College Promise classes, new programs that have been added for high school students under the CCP umbrella, apprenticeships available through RCC, and College and Career Readiness programs available.

“I know that these programs work,” Singler said. “These programs can be life-changing, and I know that they can work for your students.”

For university transfer, and career and technical education courses, it was decided that students would complete a 15-week semester.

“So what that means is that for these classes, they will start Aug. 30 and end Dec. 13, and we will spend additional time conducting enrichment workshops,” said LaRonda Lowery, assistant vice president of Instructional Services at RCC.

Those enrichment workshops for students will include a technology session, time management skills, study skills, career exploration, soft skills training, virtual job shadowing, resume building, interview skills, completing college applications, and how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. These workshops will be held the first week of classes from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27 and the last week of the semester from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17 and Jan. 4-21.

For continuing education career and college promise classes, classes will begin Aug. 23. Those programs include nurse aide I, medical assisting, pharmacy technician, EKG, Law and Justice, Certified Production Technician, HVAC, and Firefighter Technology.

“There are over 300 jobs available in this county, with manufacturers seeking teammates they cannot fill,” said Steven Hunt, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Services. “Our programs can help students earn a credential, get employed and get those jobs filled.”

