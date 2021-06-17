College Admissions Day and Open House set for June 30 and July 21 at Robeson Community College

Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two College Admissions Day & Open House events have been scheduled at Robeson Community College.

On June 30 and July 21, prospective students can get help completing application forms filing Free Application for Federal Student Aid paperwork, and registering for classes. They can take a campus tour, and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

And, Top That Dessert Bar will be on campus selling sweet treats. Students who register during the College Admissions Day & Open House events will receive a coupon to receive a free dessert from Top That Dessert Bar. Coupons must be redeemed the day given.

Two drawings also will be held for those who complete the enrollment process. One drawing is for a chance to win one of six gas gift cards. The other is for the grand prize, a new laptop computer donated by the RCC Foundation.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days in the Student Center, located in Building 13.

“We wanted to give our students the opportunity to come to campus and meet face-to-face with advisors,” said Patricia Locklear, director of Admissions and Enrollment Services at RCC. “We also wanted to make it a fun event, and we hope that anyone that is interested in taking classes this fall, whether they are a traditional student, a CCP student, or an online student, will come out and see us, register, take a tour, and enjoy the day.”

Campus tours will be given every hour for people interested in seeing the campus and various departments.

Employees of UNC Health Southeastern will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccination clinic is open to the general public and will be held both days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Building 13.