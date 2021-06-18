Fur-Ever adoptable pet

June 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Potter is available for adoption through Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. She us up to date on vaccinations and has been spayed. Potter has a severe food allergy. She has to be on Royal Canin Hydrolyzed Protein food, or something comparable, and a daily allergy medication for the remainder of her life. She has skin allergies if she is off of her food and medications. Potter is good with children but would prefer a home without other cats or dogs. Her adoption fee is $150. Anyone interested in adopting Potter, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by calling 910-785-0021 or via email at fureverhomenc@gmail.com. Courtesy photo | Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C.

Courtesy photo | Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C.

