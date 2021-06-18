Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department search for suspects in separate cases

Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in identifying this person caught Sunday in surveillance footage breaking into the cab of a tractor-trailer rig. Anyone with information about this person’s location or identity should contact Detective Layton Bartley at 910-671-3845.
LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in identifying a person caught Sunday in surveillance footage breaking into the cab of a tractor-trailer rig.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, the operator of a truck parked off South Roberts Avenue in Lumberton discovered the window of his rig was broken and his belongings had been rifled through, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Five other trucks were broken into as well.
“We need your assistance in identifying this individual,” a statement from the LPD reads.
Anyone with information about the person’s location or identity is asked to contact Detective Layton Bartley at 910-671-3845.
In a separate case, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying two people in photographs released Friday on Facebook.
“The individuals may have information about a breaking and entering that occurred on November 15, 2020 in the Fairmont area,” according to the Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals should contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.