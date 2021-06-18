Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department search for suspects in separate cases

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s board of trustees approved an interim fiscal year 2021-22 budget on Thursday during it’s rescheduled board meeting.

The trustees meeting was scheduled to be held Monday at 6 p.m. via Zoom, but was postponed because of technical difficulties.

The action of approving the interim budget is nothing new for the college, which relies on funding allocated from the NC Community College System, which relies on funding from the state. The state legislatures has not yet approved its 2021-22 budget, resulting in the delay.

“We are waiting to hear from the legislature, so we don’t have a full budget,” said Tami George, RCC vice president of Finance and chief financial officer. “We’ll just need to have an interim budget just to get us started until we hear from them.”

Until the state’s budget is approved, the college will continue using state and county funds left over from the 2020-21 fiscal year budget approved in September. The starting budget totaled $36 million for that fiscal year.

The college was notified recently that it has received federal CARES Act funding, which will be added to the interim budget, George said.

“That’s the only change in the interim budget from last year’s actual budget that you approved,” George said.

In other news, the trustees voted to give the Nursing Department the green light to request expanding the Practical Nursing Program’s enrollment capacity. In order to expand the program, an application request must be approved by the N.C. Board of Nursing.

The program currently has an approved seating capacity of 24. The college will be asking that the capacity be doubled, said Patrena Elliott, RCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services.

The purpose of the expansion is to “continue addressing the nursing shortage as well as to meet the evergrowing interest in the program,” Elliott said.

The expansion is “exciting” news for the college, RCC President Melissa Singler said.

“As you well know, that is probably the most competitive program that we have on campus and the one that everyone seems to want to be in so this is going to not only help us, but it’s going to help the hospital and our local service area, and it’s going to give more students the opportunity to get the best training in the world at Robeson Community College,” Singler said.

The trustees learned that the college will soon begin offering a Mental Health First Aid class on campus. The class will be an eight-hour long, one-day course that teaches students how to recognize a person having a mental health crisis and give them the tools to intervene and get the individual help.

“It is needed,” said Christy Locklear, RCC’s Health Occupations coordinator. “It is truly needed in Robeson County.”

The class will be open to anyone in the general public, but family and friends of people with mental health issues, health care workers, law enforcement, EMS and firefighters are encouraged to take the class, Locklear said.

Students who complete the class will be certified as a Mental Health First Aid provider.

In other news, Elliott told trustees the college is looking into grants that would fund adding a help box to the school’s website. The box would pop into view of potential students who visit RCC’s website and allow the visitor to communicate directly with an RCC representative.

“It’s an extremely beneficial tool,” said Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer.