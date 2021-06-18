Three governing boards meet next week

June 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Three governing boards will talk budget during meetings scheduled for next week.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the County Administration Building located at 550 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. Among items to be discussed is the adoption of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

The Rowland Board of Commissioners will hold a workshop meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. During the meeting, a public hearing for the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget will occur. The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St. in Rowland.

The Town of Maxton also will hold a public hearing on their proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget Thursday, during a special called meeting. The meeting, which will begin at 10 a.m., will take place at Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

In preparation of the public hearing, the most recent version of the Maxton proposed budget can be viewed at Town Hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.