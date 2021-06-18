Adoptable pet

June 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Stoney is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He appears to be a shepherd mix who is about 2 years old and is neutered. He is very friendly and energetic. The adoption fee is $25, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The office number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

