Adoptable pet

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s most beautiful babies have been identified, and a local nonprofit that helps children develop and prepare for school has more money for that mission.

It’s all part of The Beautiful Baby Contest that serves as an annual fundraiser for the Robeson County Partnership for Children, the local organization responsible for overseeing state Smart Start efforts in Robeson County. After a one-year break because of COVID-19, the public rallied behind 24 babies for the competition and placed $1-votes for their favorite. The voting raised $14,666 this year, according to Tim Little, Fund Development director.

Twenty-four children, ages 5 and under, were entered in the contest by parents and guardians, and the children’s photos were published in The Robesonian, where readers were encouraged to cast votes for a $1 donation per vote. The top vote-getters were crowned prince and princess. They, along with the next top 10, will be featured in the partnership’s Smart Start 2022 calendar to be released this fall.

Jillian Page Hunt, the daughter of Donavon and Amanda Hunt of Maxton, received the most votes for princess. Hudson Anthony Jackson, the son of Phillip and Brittany Jackson of Lumberton, received the most votes for prince. After Prince and Princess honors, Max Wayne Meggison placed second; Grayson Watts, third;and Annagail Little, fourth.

Rounding out the top 12 vote-getters were Deveah L. Hunt, Brystol Lane Dial, Bryson Cameron, Journie Hunt, and Mazie Lovette. Brothers Jace and Kash Lowery tied for the remaining calendar slot and will share their page in the calendar.

The support of the community through the contest helps pay for programs that are making a difference in the lives of children, Little said.

“The programs that we support go to improve the education level and health level of young children preparing for school,” he said. “Without these programs many children just wouldn’t have the foundation to be ready for success in school. Public schools now require children to go to kindergarten much more prepared than they did, even four or five years ago.”

The Partnership provides resources that help parents and child care centers prepare children for success in kindergarten. It’s a relationship that includes public schools and private child care facilities. NC PreK, a subsidized program for income eligible 4-year-olds is administered by the nonprofit agency. The partnership also oversees a transportation program for NC PreK participants.

Among other programs that receive Smart Start funding and are administered by the Partnership for Children are Ready, Set, Go, where training and consultation is offered to child care providers on applying promotion, prevention, and intervention when working with children who experience developmental and/or behavioral health symptoms; the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, where children ages birth to 5 receive an age appropriate book in the mail each month; and Color Me Healthy for Robeson, a curriculum used with 4- and 5-year-olds that is designed to show children that healthy food and physical activity are fun.

Professional Development Services are Smart Start funded and overseen by the Partnership. This includes services for licensed child care facilities in Robeson County. Services include professional development plans to assist child care providers and center plans to assist child care directors. The Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS) and My Teaching Partner are also utilized. Professional Development Awards, formerly known as Educational Awards, will be offered to eligible participants. Training and technical assistance are also available.

The Environmental Star Quality Track program seeks to assist child care facilities to achieve a Five Star rating by being made aware of the components of quality care to enhance their facility using the Environment Rating Scales. Assessments of licensed facilities allow for quality enhancement materials. Technical assistance and maintenance is also provided. As part of the quality enhancement component, childcare providers have access to information, materials, and services provided by the Smart Start Resource Center. The Resource Center delivers materials to participating facilities and provides technical assistance as needed.

Parents as Teachers is a proven home visiting model offering parents regularly scheduled personal home visits, group meetings, and developmental screenings for children as well as a network of resources. This program is a home/school/community partnership that begins at birth and extends to age 5.

The Nurse Family Partnership program provides highly educated nurses who visit eligible women in their homes during their first pregnancy and throughout the first two years of their children’s lives. The program is a statewide initiative following a national model that seeks to improve pregnancy outcomes and child health through primary prevention. Additionally, the program seeks to improve the economic self-sufficiency of the family through personal development goals.

The Program Department at the Partnership encompasses a variety of methods aimed at increasing the capacity of early childhood initiatives and community awareness. Some of these approaches include data collection, information management, monitoring, evaluation, technical assistance, and training to support effective implementation of programs and strategies. These programs also work to enhance community collaboration and promote services funded by the partnership within the community.

The Partnership for Children maintains the Resource Center, a lending library where day care centers and parents may find resources including books, manipulatives and activity kits for children from 5 years old and younger.

In addition, the partnership manages and funds Exploration Station, an interactive children’s museum that houses exhibits designed to engage children through hands-on experiences, and educational programming that feature science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics and advanced manufacturing. The museum also hosts special events and Summer Camps for young children.