Sheriff’s Office reports 14-year-old Lumberton girl is missing

June 18, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Clayburn

Clayburn

LUMBERTON — A 14-year-old Lumberton girl was reported missing Friday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Yasmine Clayburn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to the RCSO. She has brown eyes and black hair. Clayburn was wearing burgundy nursing pants and a white T-shirt when she left her residence. She was last seen walking in the area of Eaglewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clayburn is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.