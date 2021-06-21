Campers ‘Can Hunger’

June 21, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Shown are Lumberton Recreation Department Summer Day Camp participants who delivered 1,000 cans of food Monday to the Robson County Church and Community Center Pantry. Each camp week has a theme, and this past week’s was “Let’s Can Hunger.” The initial goal was 300 cans of food, but that was goal was surpassed in two days. So the goal was set at 600, which was again was surpassed in two days. The 60 campers collected 1,000 cans in one week. The city Recreation Department thanks the campers and their parents for making the food drive such a huge success.

Courtesy photo | Lumberton Recreation Department

