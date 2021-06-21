LREMC honors youth at awards luncheon

Staff report
Lumbee River EMC President and CEO Shawn Hunt, left; stands Thursday with Kirsten Locklear; Felicia Warriax; Frederick Locklear; Jada Allen; Kaylee Chavis; Elaine Chavis, LREMC District 5 officer; and Ronald Hammonds, LREMC District 3 officer, after LREMC’s 2021 Youth Program Awards Luncheon to honor this year’s scholarship recipients and the Youth Tour representative.

PEMBROKE — Lumbee River EMC honored this year’s scholarship recipients and Youth Tour representative on Thursday during its 2021 Youth Program Awards Luncheon to honor this year’s scholarship recipients and Youth Tour representative.

Board of directors members Ronald Hammonds and Elaine Chavis greeted recipients and their guests. Shawn Hunt, LREMC president & CEO, gave remarks and presented the awards.

The 2021 award recipients were Jada Allen, Lumberton High School, Thomas Wade Bethea Scholarship; Lyric Locklear, Purnell Swett High, Lucy Smith Scholarship; Frederick Locklear, St. Paul High, Elias Rogers Scholarship; Kirsten Locklear, Red Springs High, John S. O’Briant Scholarship; Felicia Warriax, Purnell Swett High, J.W. Hunt Scholarship; and Kaylee Chavis, Lumberton High, Youth Tour Award.

Lumbee River EMC established a scholarship program more than 30 years ago to help students reach their educational goals, according to the coop. Each year, the coop awards more than $40,000 to high school seniors entering college in the fall. LREMC also sponsors a student on the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. Students learn about the capital and how the government operates. They visit also cultural sights in Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, the Tour will be held virtually this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Concern for the community is one of the seven principles of cooperative,” Hunt said. “Investing in the education of our youth is an investment in the future of our community. We hope these students will one day bring their skills back home to help build the communities we serve.”

Lumbee River EMC is a nonprofit electric cooperative owned by the more than 54,000 members it serves in Cumberland, Moore, Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties.