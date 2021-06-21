Bladen County political consultant pleads guilty to theft of government property and Social Security fraud

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A Bladenboro man pleaded guilty Monday to theft of government property and Social Security fraud.

According to court documents, Leslie McCrae Dowless, 65, defrauded the Social Security Administration by concealing his work and income while receiving monthly benefits payments, according to G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. In February 2013, Dowless applied for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. In the application, Dowless claimed he was unable to work because of a disability. Dowless received SSI benefits until July 2018, when he applied for Retirement Insurance Benefits (RIB). In his application for RIB, Dowless stated he did not expect to work in 2018 and had not worked in the two years preceding his application. Dowless received RIB benefits through November 2018. Dowless was required to report certain events to the Social Security Administration, including changes in his work activity, income, or resources.

Unbeknownst to the Social Security Administration, Dowless worked as a consultant for at least two political campaigns during the 2018 midterm elections. From March 2017 to November 2018, Dowless received at least 59 checks totaling $135,365.57 for consulting work. Dowless failed to report his work and income to the Social Security Administration.

Dowless pleaded guilty to theft of government property and Social Security fraud, and faces a maximum penalty of 180 months in prison when sentenced on Aug. 23.

The plea agreement was accepted by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Toby Lathan is prosecuting the case.