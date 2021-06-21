No property tax hike in 2021-22 budget OK’s by county Board of Commissioners

Robeson County Tax Administrator Robert Conner addresses the Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday and updates the commissioners on tax collection rates. Taylor Dial Blue Related Articles

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioners approved on Monday a fiscal year 2021-22 spending plan that totals a little more than $165.1 million and keeps the property tax rate unchanged at 77 cents per $100 worth of property.

The commercial water rate did increase about 20 cents, County Manager Kellie Blue said. There were no other increases in fees.

The spending plan has a $120,322,930 General Fund, $11,364,104 Health Department Fund, $15,780,880 Water Fund, $4,150,000 Solid Waste Reserves Fund and $7,765,865 Solid Waste Fund, among other items in the budget ordinance’s fund summary.

“I just want to say thank you to a board who is willing to take fiscal responsibility and handle some things,” Blue said.

Commissioners also thanked Blue for her part in crafting the spending plan.

Also approved on Monday the dispersion of $1,232,442 is State Fiscal Year 2022 Home & Community Care Block Grant funds to providers like Lumber River Council of Governments, and others, that serve aging county residents with programs such delivering meals to homes.

The board also approved the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Certification, which will allow funding to reach the organization so it can help develop programs for at-risk children in Robeson County.

Commissioners convened as the Housing Authority board to approve an annual Robeson County Housing Authority operating budget of $2,189,949 for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Also approved was allowing the Housing Authority to write off $24,177.14 in the delinquent accounts of prior tenants. The RCHA operates 290 units for low-income housing.

Pam Hunt, the Housing Authority’s finance director, also touted a more than $270,000 surplus in the budget.

“Five years ago we were operating in a deficit,” she said.

County commissioners also heard good news from Robert Conner, the county’s tax administrator, who said the county’s 95% collection rate during fiscal year 2020-21 is a new high. The collection rate for the previous year was about 94.5%.

The statewide average collection rate is about 99%, he said.

“We had to change our mindset and change our approach to collecting,” Conner said.

The tax department worked with taxpayers to come up with payment plans in an understanding manner, he said.

From July 1, 2020, to June 13, the county had $2,087,941.35 left to collect, when in previous years it had $3 million to $4 million outstanding, he said.

“We’re also focusing on the back years, particularly 2011 before it becomes uncollectible,” Conner said.

Commissioner David Edge asked Conner for a list of delinquent tax payers for 2011.

Commissioner Tom Taylor said he knows people that can pay, but won’t.

“You got to tighten that belt up,” he said.

Conner also spoke of the department’s property revaluation, which is scheduled to start in 2024. The revaluation begins about one to two years before the effective date to collect data, he said. The county’s last revaluation was in 2018 and 2010 before that.

“The Department of Revenue, they require all 100 counties in North Carolina to have a revaluation of all real property at least once every eight years,” he said.

“Now, the recommendation came down about two or three years ago from the Department of Revenue for all counties to try to move toward a four-year schedule, so that’s what Robeson County is doing. We’ll first start out by going to a six-year schedule, but then thereafter it will be four years,” Conner said.

Housing prices have increased because of labor shortage, COVID-19 and lumber prices, he said.

“Because of this, this also adds approximately $35,000 to $40,000 to a price of a new home. So, we’re seeing the effect of that in ourselves,” he said.

The department submitted a random sample of 394 properties to the Department of Revenue to determine what revaluation was recommended. The state recommended the county department do a desk review and walk-around of some select parcels.

“So that’s good news to us because it saves us in time and in money,” Conner said.

Pauline Campbell, the board’s vice chairperson, commended Conner for his work and understanding.

“We’re just so proud of the job that he and his staff are doing,” she said.

In other matters, commissioners heard a presentation by St. Pauls Elementary School teachers Jamie Locklear and Tiffany Locklear, who helped develop the Project Trash Talk curriculum, an anti-littering campaign launched in county public schools this year around Earth Day.

There were 218 tickets for illegal dumping written in 2019 and 222.47 tons of identified roadside waste taken to the landfill in 2019, Tiffany Locklear said. The educators hope the anti-littering curriculum will teach children to stop littering and help reverse trash’s effects on the environment.

“It was really fun and we’re really proud of what we accomplished,” she said.

Faline Dial, Robeson County Commissioner Board chair, commended them on their efforts, along with Commissioner Lance Herndon.

“We’re all just thrilled about it,” Dial said.

“And we just look forward to more trash talk in the future,” she added with a laugh.

John Graves, of Best Friends Animal Society, spoke to commissioners during the public comments portion of Monday’s meeting. Graves said that the organization is working with local animal rescues and community partners to help decrease the number of animals euthanized at the county’s animal shelter.

Also on Monday, commissioners tabled a request by Lacy Cummings to rezone about 2.29 acres of land from Highway Commercial District to Residential Agricultural District for the construction of a single-family dwelling at Deep Branch and Lowe roads in Pembroke. The request was tabled until a complete plat map is submitted and the application packet completed.

A special use permit was granted that allows Gary Allen Jr. to establish a family cemetery on Turnpike Road in East Howellsville.

Commissioners tabled a special use permit request that would allow James Chavis to operate a mechanic and body shop on Lewis McNeill Road in Philadelphus. Commissioner Judy Sampson made the motion, saying she’d like to speak further with Chavis about the proposal, which has garnered some community opposition.

Commissioners voted to accept a $881 bid plus the cost of advertising for a parcel of land near Florence and Jones streets in Pembroke and a $1,500 bid plus the cost of advertising for the purchase of about 2 acres of land at 3173 Shannon Road in Shannon.

The commissioners also voted to advertise a $2,600 bid plus the cost of advertising for two lots at Parkton Tobermory Road in Parkton.

Also approved was a resolution to recognize Diane Goins, who is the honoree for the Lumbee Homecoming 5K race.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 6.

