State expands COVID-19 vaccination reward program to include Robeson County

Smith Cohen

RALEIGH — Robeson County residents can now get paid for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

A program whereby people who get vaccinated or drive someone to a participating vaccination site can receive a $25 Prepaid Mastercard® now covers Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it has expanding the number of locations providing $25 Summer Cards to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated. The get-out-the-vaccination effort that began as a pilot program in four counties now is in operation in 38 counties.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the NCDHHS website did not show any participating vaccination sites in Robeson County.

And who will oversee the participating sites and give away the free cards is unclear, according to Robeson County Department of Health Director Bill Smith. But it isn’t the county Health Department, according to Smith.

The county’s top health official didn’t characterize the card offer as a bribe.

“Sometimes people are on the fence and the mere offer of $25 is enough to tip it,” Smith said. “Of course, one worries about the precedent and will people wait in the future until some reward is attached.”

But, many COVID-19 testing events provided all manner of enticements, including groceries, cleaning supplies and protective gear, he said. No one spoke against those events.

“Our numbers are so low anything is worth trying,” Smith said. “We have been unable to find something that hooks people in, particularly the 25 to 49 years old crowd.”

The cards pilot program was launched in May in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties, according to NCDHHS. During the test run 1,700 cards were given to to vaccine recipients and more than 700 to drivers. More than 40% of people surveyed at pilot locations said having someone to drive them was an important reason they got vaccinated at a Summer Card event, and one-fourth of the people surveyed said the card was a very important motivation for getting vaccinated.

“Some people need help covering the cost of taking time away from work and for transportation, and the Summer Cards are one way to help. What’s really exciting is that we saw some people who received their first dose at a Summer Card event then drove others to help them get their vaccine,” said Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.

The other counties in which the $25 Summer Card program is available are Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Bertie, Buncombe, Caswell, Cleveland, Cumberland, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gaston, Greene, Harnett, Hertford, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, New Hanover, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Person, Pitt, Rutherford, Stanly, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Wilson. Anyone interested in the program can visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 to find a participating vaccination site.

“During the Summer Card pilot program, vaccine providers reported that the demand for vaccinations increased after they started participating in the program,” said Dr. Deepak Kumar, of North Carolina Central University’s Advanced Center for COVID-19 Related Disparities. “The results show that the program is helping to reach the most vulnerable of our communities.”

According to the NCDHHS website, drivers will receive the $25 card after the person they have driven to the vaccination site is administered the vaccine.

“Drive as many times, to as many appointments as you’d like. Drivers will receive one Summer Card* per visit,” the website reads in part.

Getting a vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves from COVID-19, according to NCDHHS. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and up have proven the vaccines are safe and effective against all circulating variants. More than 140 million Americans have now been safely vaccinated and protected from serious illness and virus-related hospitalization and death.

There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the more dangerous new Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the United States, including in North Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants. Early studies from the United Kingdom have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.

The state also is offering The Summer Cash and Cash 4 College drawings as motivation for North Carolinians to get vaccinated this summer. Learn more about the Summer Card and Summer Cash Drawings at SummerVaxCash.com.