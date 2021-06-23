UNCP graduate Christian Ryckeley begins medical residency at Aventura Hospital

PEMBROKE — A graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will soon begin a three-year emergency medicine residency at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Florida.

Christian Ryckeley received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina in May. Before medical school, he was an honor student at UNCP, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in chemistry and zoology in 2016. He was a member of the Maynor Honors College, graduating summa cum laude. A former McGrew-Fruecht scholar and a chancellor’s ambassador, he credits the nurturing student-professor experience he gained at UNCP for his academic success.

Ryckeley said, “From Dr. Siva Mandjiny in the chemistry department being an endless source of encouragement to the Health Careers Club and Natalya Freeman-Locklear forming the foundation of my medical training and experience, UNCP has been instrumental in my journey toward medicine.

“But most of all is my mentor, in science, education and life, Meg Zets. Without her, I can’t imagine being where I am today. She was the pivotal moment in my undergrad career, constantly challenging me and my understanding of the world, and that has spurred me on to pursue not only medicine and academia but also conservation and humanitarianism.”

The residency program begins June 25. Upon completion, the Tar Heel native says he is considering a fellowship in pediatrics or emergency medical services and eventually seeking a career practicing medicine at a community, nonprofit hospital in both a clinical and academic capacity.