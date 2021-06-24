Robeson County Home Builders Association donates $3,000 to Robeson Community College Foundation

Staff report
Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, left, Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, Lumberton City Councilman Owen Thomas, RCC Foundation member and college Assistant Vice President Lisa Hunt, and Robeson County Home Builders Association President J.W. Hunt stand Tuesday with the check for $3,000 the Association donated to the RCC Foundation. Courtesy photo | RCC

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Home Builders Association recently donated $3,000 to the Robeson Community College Foundation to support scholarships for students.

The monetary gift was received Tuesday by the college during a meeting at Village Station Restaurant in Lumberton, according to RCC.

The money was raised during the Association’s 12th annual Swing for Charity Golf Tournament, which took place in April at Pinecrest Country Club, and will benefit the endowed scholarship fund established in 2011 to assist students enrolled in business technology, industrial technology or a college transfer program.

“We are so glad that we can do this to help out students with scholarships to go into one of the trades,” said Linda Branch, Association secretary and treasurer.

Tuesday’s donation ceremony included a moment of silence to remember one of Association’s long-standing members, Gerald Strickland, who died in June.

“Gerald always played a big part in the golf tournament,” Branch said. “He would get a lot of teams together, and he gave a lot of his time to raising money for this scholarship. He really enjoyed the tournament and he loved to play golf … he will be missed.”