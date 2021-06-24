Kiwanis Club of Pembroke gives to Academy

June 24, 2021
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke have their photo taken with check representing the club’s $5,000 donation to Old Main STREAM Academy Wednesday, during the club’s monthly meeting. The Academy is a kindergarten to fourth grade — with plans to expand to kindergarten to eighth grade — charter school in Pembroke that offers science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, mathematics and place-based education, which integrates college- and career-ready standards and N.C. Standard Course of Study. Courtesy photo

