Lumberton police investigate hit-and-run that sends man to hospital

June 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A hit-and-run incident that occurred early Friday morning on West Fifth Street is being investigated by the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 2:11 a.m. to a report of several people fighting in the parking lot of Dobb’s Place, a convenience store located at 2806 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, according to the police department. During this incident, 21-year-old Dylan Lowry, of Lumberton, was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot and seriously injured.

Lowry was taken by private vehicle to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center for treatment of his injuries before officers arrived at the scene, according to the LPD.

The only information on the vehicle involved in the incident at this time is that it was a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.