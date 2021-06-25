Shooting incident leaves teen dead and man injured

June 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — A teen is dead and one man is injured as the result of a shooting that took place on Main Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 10:53 p.m. Thursday to a report of a shooting at 208 Main St., according to the LPD. Once at the scene, officers learned that two people had been shot.

One person who had been shot was taken by car to UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, according to the police department. That person was identified as 29-year-old Harrison Tisdale, of Lumberton. Tisdale had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The second person was not located at the scene of the shooting or the hospital, according to the LPD.

Officers began searching the area and found a deceased person with a gunshot wound along Dunn Road near Kenny Biggs Road, according to the LPD. This person was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile of Lumberton.

Investigators are working to identify witnesses and are asking for anyone with information to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.