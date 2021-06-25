Rep. Graham votes yes to help NC Farm Act clear the House

RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident representative was one of only 14 Democrats in the state House of Representatives who voted to approve the North Carolina Farm Act of 2021 on Thursday and send it to conference with the Senate.
Senate Bill 605 received final House approval on a 75-32 vote, with Rep. Charles Graham casting one of the yes votes. Rep. Brenden Jones, a Republican whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County, had an excused absence for Thursday and was not present to cast a vote.
The bill now moves to a conference committee for deliberations between House and Senate lawmakers, who will work out differences between each chamber’s version of the legislation. The negotiated version must then be approved by both legislative chambers.
“This bill is a great show of support for our farmers. This bill was written and worked with compromise in mind, and I was proud to stand with our farmers in rural North Carolina and vote for the bill,” Graham said after the House vote.
The legislation was written to help support North Carolina’s farmers, and update various agriculture industry regulations. It would allow local governments to grant agricultural advisory boards the authority to execute agreements with landowners to enroll land in an agricultural district; makes clear that fires for cooking and warmth are exempted from certain open-burn bans; increases punishments for stealing timber; and clarifies overtime compensation rules for state Forest Service firefighters.
Senate Bill 605 would create a general permit process for the operation of a farm digester system, or biogas system, on poultry and livestock farms. Farmers use digester systems to convert liquid waste from their facilities and convert the waste into a natural gas. Currently, operators of a digester must seek individual permits. By comparison, general permits are streamlined and renewed every five years.
“I recognize that times and technology are changing,” Graham said. “Recent storms have caused farms to flood severely, and for years, farmers have been advocating for a way to cap their lagoons to mediate potential environmental dangers. This bill would give our farmers the opportunity to use modern technology in their operations and protect their legacy both on the land and within our local economy.
“I will continue to do all I can to stand with North Carolina farmers, and I urge our Senators to support the bill in its current form.”