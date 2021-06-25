Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at RCC

June 25, 2021 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has scheduled an on-campus vaccination clinic for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Center, Building 13.

The vaccination clinic is open to the general public.

The clinic will feature the Moderna vaccine, which will be administered by Sam’s Club and Walmart pharmacies of Fayetteville and Lumberton through the Federal Pharmacy program.

“We are excited to partner with Walmart through the Federal Pharmacy program,” said Cheryl Hemric, public information officer for RCC. “We hope that many individuals will take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those that they love against COVID-19.”

The vaccine is free and is available to any individual 12 years old and older. No appointments are necessary.