Fairmont, Pembroke governing boards to meet next week to talk budget

June 25, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Fairmont and Pembroke town officials will talk budget at two separate town meetings next week.

The Pembroke Town Council will hold its rescheduled July meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 100 Union Chapel Road. Among items to be discussed is the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. For more information, call Town Hall at 910-521-9758.

The Fairmont Board of Commissioners will attend a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the approval of the town’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. in the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, located at 207 S. Main St. For more information, call Town Hall at 910-628-9766.