Tree seedlings available for order from the N.C. Forest Service beginning Thursday

LUMBERTON — Reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Robeson County dropped nearly one-third in the past week and no new virus-related deaths were reported.

The Robeson County Health Department reported 56 new COVID-19 cases between June 19 and Friday, down from the 79 cases reported between June 12 and 18. There have been 17,317 total virus cases in the county over the span of the pandemic.

It has been three weeks since anyone has died in Robeson County of health complications caused by COVID-19, according to county Health Department Director Bill Smith. There have been 247 virus-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s testing positivity rate has been below 5% in four of the past five weeks, Smith said. In comparison, Bladen County has the highest rate in the state, at more than 10%.

North Carolina has initiated a major effort to get the Latino population vaccinated, as currently 53.5% have been given one dose statewide.

In Robeson County, only 17% of the Latino population has received the first dose, Smith said. Among other ethnic groups, 28% of African Americans have been given a first vaccine dose, 17% of American Indians, 42% of Asian/Pacific Islanders/etc, and 30% of whites.

Robeson County’s 65-and-older population is now 2/3 vaccinated with at least one dose, Smith said.

In all, 35,317 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 31,936 second doses have been administered in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

UNC Health Southeastern reports six virus-positive patients in isolation at its medical center, up from five on June 18. There are no other potential positives under investigation. One employee is under quarantine because of potential exposure to the virus, down from 12 on June 18.

The state health agency reported 2,230 new cases statewide between June 19 and Friday, down from 2,415 from June 12 to June 18. There have been 1,012,343 total cases in North Carolina.

There were 72 virus-related deaths reported in the state between June 19 and Friday, down from 75 for the period June 12-18. This brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 13,412.

There are 427 virus-related hospitalizations in the state as of noon Friday, down from 475 on June 18.

There have been 3,352,537 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in North Carolina and 3,170,081 second doses as of noon Friday.

In the state’s latest County Alert System update on Tuesday, Robeson County remains categorized as light yellow, for moderate impact. Robeson is one of 49 counties in that category statewide, as is Hoke County. There are 35 counties categorized as yellow, for significant impact, including Scotland, Cumberland and Columbus counties; 15 categorized as green, for low impact. Only Bladen County is categorized as red, for critical impact.

Bladen County, which has a vaccination rate of only 33%, is experiencing critical viral spread and increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to NCDHHS. State health officials urge people to get vaccinated to protect themselves and the community from serious illness and virus-related hospitalization and death.

“What’s happening in Bladen County is preventable,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary. “More than 99% of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Vaccines are working.”

Areas with low vaccination rates have seen increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to NCDHHS. In the past three weeks, nearly 60% of new cases in Bladen County have been associated with a COVID-19 cluster in one zip code, the Bladenboro community. At this time, there have been about 81 cases and one death linked to the Bladenboro area. More than 64% of cases are in people age 49 and younger, and overall 63% of cases are among white people and 15% are among African American people.

“Bladen County Health Department will continue to make sure it is easy and convenient to get your COVID-19 vaccine in our communities,” said Terri Duncan, health director. “The vaccine is safe, free, and effective, and it will help prevent more people in our county from dying from this disease. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, now is the time.”

The NCDHHS and the Bladen County Health Department are working together to address the Bladenboro community cluster and increase vaccination rates. The county health department continues to provide opportunities for people to get vaccinated, get tested for COVID-19 and offer education on the importance of disease prevention. Th NCDHHS will offer increased support for the county’s contact tracing, case investigation, testing and vaccination efforts.