The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Edgar Mendoza, Rex Road, St. Pauls; Judy Locklear, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Johnny Locklear, Red Bank Road, Maxton; Shaquala James, Camala Drive, Lumberton; Maria Medina-Cordova, McBridge Road, Red Springs; Lou Bell, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Kevin Locklear, Prospect Road, Maxton; Jason Wilkins, Sunrise Drive, Pembroke; and Mary Oxendine, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Patricia Harris-Willis, N.C. 20 West, St. Pauls; Roberts Brothers, Melinda Road and N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; William Morris, Norment Road, Lumberton; Jessie Carter, Rolling Lane, Lumberton; Lucrecia Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Jesus Vasques, Morelia Drive, Lumberton; Blenda Banks, Littlefield Acres Loop Road, Lumberton; Sarah Beaver, Rozier Church Road, Lumberton; Adam Ransom, Emma Jane Road, St. Pauls; and Matthew Rice, Scothurst Drive, Lumber Bridge.

Anthony Locklear reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was seriously injured during an assault that occurred on Jacobs Road in Maxton.

Keith Adcox reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at him while he was at Old Allenton Road and Dophine Lane in Lumberton.

The following people reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by people armed with weapons:

Glenn Hunt, South Robeson and Benson Chapel roads, Rowland; and Gary Locklear, Less Norman Road, Shannon.