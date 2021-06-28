Robeson County towns plan Fourth of July celebrations

Fireworks lit up the night sky Sunday in Fairmont as the town celebrated Independence Day.
LUMBERTON — Fairmont kicked off Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, with other towns following suit with events scheduled into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Though many celebrations were canceled because of COVID-19 in 2020, several towns have scheduled celebrations of America’s 245th birthday.
The town of Fairmont held its 14th annual Fantastic Fourth celebration at Fairmont Community Park on Sunday. Entertainment was provided by the Tim Clark Band from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Food vendors also were at the event.
Chief of Police Jon Edwards estimated about 500 people gathered at the park for the festivities.
The event “ran really smooth, (and) everyone seemed to have a great time,” Edwards said.
“I think it was because of after a year of COVID everyone was looking forward to getting out,” the police chief said in a statement.
Several events are planned to mark the holiday that commemorates America’s decision to break from the rule of Great Britain, with the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
The Lumbee Regional Development Association has scheduled a Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show for Friday as part of the 52nd annual Lumbee Homecoming, which runs through Saturday.
The pyrotechnic show is to begin at 9:30 p.m. at the LRDA Office Complex events field. An outdoor gospel concert is to start at 7:30 p.m., leading up to the fireworks show, at the same location.
The Town of Maxton’s Recreation Commission has scheduled a Fourth of July celebration for Saturday. The event is to start at 2 p.m. and last until dusk.
During the event, craft and food vendors will be set up at Beachum Park, located at 303 S. Austin St. in Maxton. The celebration also will feature vendors selling handmade items. Entertainment will include live music and bouncy castles for children. The celebration will end with a fireworks show that starts at sundown.
The Town of Parkton will host a parade and other festivities Saturday on Third Street. The event’s opening ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. The event is dedicated to the Rev. Kenneth Jenkins for his work in the community.
Red Springs and Northern Railroad will give members of the public rides during the event. A car show also be be held, and the parade will start at 11 a.m. Food and craft vendors will be in attendance. Parking is designated at Hatcher’s Chapel AME Zion Church on Church Street.
The Parkton Police Department is warning the public of delays caused by the event.
“Please expect delays due to high vehicle and pedestrian traffic while traveling. Starting at 11 a.m. all traffic flow will be stopped until the completion of the parade. We are urging all those traveling during this time to use alternate routes to avoid delays,” a police department statement reads in part.
The towns of Red Springs and St. Pauls are hosting fireworks displays on Sunday.
The fireworks show in St. Pauls will start after sunset at the town’s fire department, located at 585 W. McLean St.
The Town of Red Springs will celebrate the Fourth of July at 4 p.m. at the Chavis Locklear Recreation Complex, off Industrial Drive. Food vendors, slides and bouncy houses will be part of the celebration. A fireworks show will start about 9 p.m.
“We encourage everybody to come out and bring the town back to life,” Red Springs Town Manager David Ashburn said.
Lumberton City Council members approved on June 10 an End of Summer community event, with fireworks, at the start of the Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3. The event will replace the 2021 Family Fourth Celebration.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Tomeka Sinclair at 910-416-5865 or [email protected]