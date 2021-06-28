Pembroke City Council OKs 2021-22 budget with COLA raise and no property tax increase

PEMBROKE — A $6.3 million fiscal year 2021-22 budget was approved by Pembroke Town Council on Monday and will go into effect on Thursday.

The budget, which totals $6,382,917, is $300,000 more than the 2020-21 budget and includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment increase for town employees. The budget does not call for any changes in water and sewer fees, and leaves the property tax rate at 64 cents for every $100 of property value.

The newly approved spending plan includes funds for three new police patrol vehicles, a new tractor with a side-arm cutter, operating funds for the town’s splash pad facility and the addition of a full-time administrative assistant for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Funds from a matching grant from the Fire Department Office of State Fire Marshal to buy a thermal imager, automated external defibrillator, pagers and vehicle computers for the town’s fire department is also included in the budget.

Town Manager Tyler Thomas clarified for the residents at the meeting that money for the approved budget does not include the more than $15 million the town has been awarded in grants, which include a $5.2 million BUILD grant and a $6 million Economic Development Administration grant.

“These monies are separate from the town’s recurring fiscal year budget,” he said.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting on the budget, Chris Locklear asked Council to consider lowering the permit vendor fee, which is currently $200, for operation during the nine-day Lumbee Homecoming period.

Councilman Channing Jones said the reasoning behind the town raising the fee about a year ago was to demonstrate a fairness between the owners of brick and mortar businesses in town, who pay taxes, and temporary vendors.

Also during the hearing, Richard Monroe, executive director of Finance for the Robeson County Community Art Guild, asked the town to consider donating money to the Guild; and Matt Locklear, from Pembroke Rescue Squad, requested Council consider increasing the town’s annual $5,000 allotment to the squad.

No action was made on either request, and the budget was approved as presented.

In development news, the commissioners voted to rezone three tax parcels from a residential R-20 District to C-3 Highway Business District to make room for two new businesses. The parcels in question are at 807, 809 and 811 W. Third St.

A related request was made to rezone a one-acre vacant lot on Lowry Street, but the item could not be considered because it had been tabled by the town’s Planning Board, a result of backlash from residents who live on the street.

The owners of the four parcels would like to sell their parcels as commercial properties to franchises Inspire Brands and Break Bread Ventures, who are looking build a Slim Chickens and Dunkin Donuts in the area.

Slim Chickens, which is based in Arkansas, offers chicken tenders, buffalo wings, sandwiches, salad and wraps. Dunkin Donuts is the “world’s leading baked goods and coffee chain, serving more than 3 million customers each and every day,” according to its website.

Rob Bryan, owner of Break Bread Ventures, told Council the development would be a $4 million investment in the town, and the Slim Chickens would generate 75 jobs.

Both franchises are proposing to develop 807, 809, and 811 W. Third St. for the eateries and use the vacant lot on Lowry Street for parking, and entry and exit purposes. The three residential properties are to the west of a McDonald’s restaurant and the vacant lot is to the rear.

Some residents spoke out in opposition Monday to the Lowry Street rezoning because of the increased traffic it would cause in the residential area.

“I like chicken and I like donuts … bring it on,” said Gary Locklear, a resident and the town’s former attorney.

But, what Locklear does not like is increasing the traffic on narrow Lowry Street.

“Bojangles came to town just beyond where their proposed to build,” Locklear said. “Pizza Hut is there and they enter from the front and they exit from the front and unless someone suggests otherwise I think they’re doing just fine.”

Residents suggested the town consider denying the Lowry request.

Bryan told Council that not allowing the Lowry Street property to be rezoned could put developing the other properties in jeopardy.

“These are just growing pains,” Councilman Jones said. “These are good problems to have. I’m proud of that and I think there is a solution here.”

In other business, Council approved a resolution of support for increasing the town’s Hotel Occupancy tax rate from 3% to 6%. The higher rate would assist the Tourism Development Association in seeking grant funding to promote tourism in Pembroke because the increased rate would mean the town qualifies for those grants.

Tourism Development Authority board member John Revels, who made the request, said the increase will only affect people who occupy the one hotel in town.

“The tax increase will not provide any additional burden on our residents here in town,” Revels said.

People staying at the hotel would see a per-night increase in cost of only about $3, Revels said.

Council also:

— Appointed Patrick Strickland to the Housing Authority Board.

— Approved a resolution honoring Diane Locklear Goins, a Union Chapel resident who “served the community by teaching kindergartners, serving the less fortunate, and volunteering with the elders for almost 50 years.” The resolution will be presented to Goins on Saturday.

— Approved a proclamation designating June 28 as 26th Amendment Day.

