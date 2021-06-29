Highway Patrol: Alcohol suspected in Sunday fatal crash on I-74

June 29, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 31-year-old Maxton man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 that State Highway Patrol officials believe involved speeding and alcohol impairment.

The crash occurred about 12:19 a.m. about 9/10 of a mile east of mile marker 208, and about 5.8 miles north of Raynham, said Sgt. H.P. Locklear, of the State Highway Patrol.

Donavan Jordan Locklear, of 11378 U.S. 74 West, died after the 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving ran off the roadway to the right and struck an embankment, Locklear said. The vehicle then traveled east and struck the bottom of the overhead bridge at I-74 and Back Swamp Road.

“After he hit the bridge, the vehicle slid down the embankment and came to rest on I-74 facing East,” Sgt. Locklear said.

Donavan Locklear was pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said.

According to the crash report prepared by the State Highway Patrol, alcohol use, reckless driving and exceeding the authorized speed limit were factors in the crash, Sgt. Locklear said.

The speed limit was 70 mph in the area and Donavan Locklear was estimated to be traveling 90 mph, the sergeant said.

Toxicology results are pending to determine impairment, Sgt. Locklear said. Donavan Locklear was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was not ejected from the vehicle.