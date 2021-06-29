State Board of Elections appoints two new members to county Elections Board

Staff report
RALEIGH — Two new faces were appointed Tuesday to the Robeson County Board of Elections.

Republicans Daniel Locklear and Gretchen Lutz were chosen by the State Board of Elections to serve on the five-member local board. They replace Jack Moody and Keith Shooter. Incumbent Democrats Marion Thompson and Krystle Melvin were reappointed to the county board on Tuesday. Each of the four appointees will serve a two-year term that expires July 2023.

Gov. Roy Cooper will appoint the fifth member, who will serve as chair. The current county Board of Elections chairman is Larry Townsend.

The State Board of Elections appointed four members to each of the 100 county boards on Tuesday.

“We are happy to welcome new members to North Carolina’s elections team,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board. “Together, we will continue to ensure that our elections are accessible, safe, and secure, and that every eligible vote counts.”

State law requires the State Board to appoint four members, two from each leading political party, to the county boards of elections every two years.

“The state chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties recommended three registered voters in each county for appointment. The State Board appointed two of those individuals from each party. Each appointment is contingent on the nominee having properly completed an application and agreeing not to engage in prohibited political speech while serving on the county board,” a State Board release reads in part.