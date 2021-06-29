State Board of Elections appoints two new members to county Elections Board

FAIRMONT — It took commissioners here a little less than 30 minutes to approve a fiscal year 2021-22 spending plan that totals a little more than $3.6 million during a special called meeting on Tuesday.

The approved $3,684,551 spending plan includes a $2,101,745 General Fund, $1,423,625 Water and Sewer Fund, and a $99,315 Powell Bill Fund, among other items. The proposed budget keeps the property tax rate at 73 cents per $100 worth of property and does not include increases in water, sewer or sanitation fees. The budget also gives town workers a raise by placing a 1% Cost of Living Adjustment into effect July 1.

The commissioners first approved amending the fiscal year 2020-21 budget to include a transfer of $60,000 from the town’s General Fund to the Water Fund to compensate for lower water revenues.

Town Finance Director and Clerk Jenny Larson told The Robesonian before the meeting that water revenues initially were overestimated and customers didn’t use as much water as anticipated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unforeseen water and sewer repairs also contributed to the deficit, she said.

Commissioners also approved the acceptance of a $150,000 Water Asset Inventory and Assessment Grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to assess its water system and needed repairs. The grant operates on a reimbursement basis.

Also approved was a $345,000 Golden LEAF project ordinance for rehabilitation of the pump station on North Walnut Street, the Happy Hill Road Pump Station and the station near Fairmont High School.

The Board of Commissioners also approved American Rescue Plan funding estimated at $760,000. Town Manager Hank Raper said the number is an estimate and could change as allocations are given out. The funding will be split in half and allocated within two years, it must be spent by the end of 2024.

“We are recommending to pass a resolution so that a project ordinance can be created so that funds can be expended,” Raper said.

Some communities may not need funding for the type of projects or areas of need the ARP grant will fund and can’t use the funding so they might choose to opt out, Raper said. That can cause more money to be available to other communities.

Commissioner Monte McCallum said some areas are turning money down for political reasons, which he said he couldn’t understand.

Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree asked for notification when the funds come in.

“It’s coming. When we get it, we get it and what we get is what we get,” McCree said.

McCree asked Raper to check with areas like Cerro Gordo, Boardman and Fairbluff, to which Fairmont provides sewer services, to see if they are turning down ARP funding. McCree said some of that funding could possibly be used to help repair sewer lines.

The commissioners also approved writing off $20,307.69 in uncollected water fees from 2020-21. Also approved was the writing off of 2010 property taxes totaling $21,288.93.

The Board approved authorizing the signatures of Mayor Charles Townsend and Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree to be used on the town’s behalf through its bank account.

The commissioners were briefed on a N.C. Department of Transportation’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan for Fairmont that includes a map of pedestrian and bicycle improvements to state roads in the town.

“This is just a recommendation,” Raper said.

No action was taken after the briefing.

“This is just a community’s vision of where we’d like transportation in Robeson County to go. That way, therefore, when DOT makes decisions about roads, bike paths and things in the town of Fairmont this is considered as community input,” Raper said.

Commissioner Charles Kemp spoke about a letter Fairmont received on June 16 from the N.C. Department of the State Treasurer State and Local Government Finance Division and The Local Government Commission.

The letter states that Fairmont is placed on a 2021 Unit Assistance List prepared by LGC staff based on June 30, 2020, audited financial data. The LGC stated it has “concerns regarding the financial condition of the General Fund and the Water and/or Sewer Fund.”

“Your inclusion on the UAL list is not intended to be a punitive measure; the list helps us prioritize staff resources where they are most needed. We also use the list to make external resource providers aware of those units that have the most pressing needs,” the letter, signed by Sharon Edmundson, deputy treasurer and director of the State and Local Government Finance Division, reads in part.

“How many of the LGC staff live in Fairmont? How many of them face the mind-numbing crises which our Public Works staff face in trying to stay ahead of sewer and water issues?” Kemp asked.

“The answer to these questions is none because they are not affected by these things. It is easy to draw out a play on a locker room chalk board for a team, but when the game starts the lineup might not look like the chalk marks in the locker room. Thus, the play fails … They may continue to send these letters and follow their mission, but no letter from any government official living 120 miles away and knowing little of our town or its citizens is going to make me feel any different than I am — I am speaking tonight,” he said.

Nevertheless, his first concern is the citizens, Kemp said.

Commissioner Terry Evans said he agrees with Kemp.

“I agree Commissioner Kemp, but on the same token, I have got to say that is where my money is coming from,” Evans said.

And ultimately, the town must abide by their rules, Evans said.

The town also received a notice on June 22 from Waste Management, with whom it has an agreement for residential yard debris, solid waste debris and residential and commercial solid waste collection. The notice stated that effective Aug. 1, the residential rate for solid waste will increase from $7.24 per cart to $7.38 per cart. The yard debris service rate will increase from $4.69 per home to $4.78 per home. The rates are paid for by the town.