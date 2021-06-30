Gov. Cooper announces Elkay as first tenant in industrial park at U.S. 74, Interstate 95

Gov. Roy Cooper joins the crowd in applause Wednesday as plans for the relocation of Elkay Manufacturing to the Lumberton and Robeson County Industrial Park were announced during a ceremony at the Lumberton Regional Airport. The industrial park will be located at U.S. 74 and Interstate 95.

LUMBERTON —Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday during a ceremony held at Lumberton Regional Airport that Elkay Manufacturing will be the first tenant in the Lumberton and Robeson County Industrial Park at the intersection of U.S. 74 and Interstate 95.

“This new facility will start with 20 good-paying jobs over the next two years,” Cooper said. “It’s really exciting to see this happen today.”

The sink manufacturer has been operating in Lumberton for more than 40 years. The business located on Caton Road will be moved to the industrial park and act as an anchor tenant for the park.

Ken Blazer, director of Elkay’s Global Distribution and Logistics, said the move will happen sometime in 2022. The location in the industrial park will add an additional 20 jobs over time. The current facility employs about 25 people.

Blazer said the state gave a $50,000 training grant to the company for new hires.

“Elkay is excited about this generous investment from the state of North Carolina. We view this grant as a vote of confidence in our continued engagement in Lumberton and Robeson County,” Blazer said.

“We are humbled, proud and grateful for the trust the state, county and city has placed in us and we are thrilled to play a part in the region’s continued success and future expansion,” he said.

Blazer also was presented a commemorative plate with the state seal and motto from Cooper to welcome the business into the park.

“I think you already know that the people of Lumberton, Robeson County and North Carolina, we are who we say we are. We welcome you with this new facility. We are so excited that you are here today,” Cooper said.

The project is still in planning phases and much is to be done, including adding utilities and infrastructure, Blazer said.

Also after the ceremony, Lumberton city and Robeson County officials posed for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion and operation of the airport’s new terminal. The new terminal has been in the making for at least five years. Construction began in April 2019.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]