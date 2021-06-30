UNC Health Southeastern President and CEO Joann Anderson to retire effective Dec. 31

LUMBERTON — The president and chief executive officer of UNC Health Southeastern plans to retire effective Dec. 31.

Wayland Lennon, chairman of the UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees, announced today that Joann Anderson plans to retire after having been associated with the health care system for 14 years. She joined then-named Southeastern Regional Medical Center in May 2007.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve UNC Health Southeastern and this community,” Anderson said. “I hope that, in a small way, I am leaving both in a better position than when I arrived. I was fortunate to become the fourth president and CEO, serving behind my predecessors who ensured a great health care system existed. My job was to build on what they started.”

Anderson plans to continue her full duties and responsibilities as leader of the health system until the transition to new leadership is completed, according to the health care system. The UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees will collaborate with UNC Health to determine a successor. The formerly named Southeastern Health transitioned to a UNC Health managed system under a management services agreement and adopted a new name, UNC Health Southeastern, on Jan. 1.

“We are saddened by Mrs. Anderson’s decision to retire but also excited for this new and certainly well-deserved chapter in her life,” Lennon said. “Through multiple devastating hurricanes to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joann remained steady and guided the health system skillfully and successfully. She has also been at the helm through numerous positive milestones for the organization, most recently the partnership with UNC Health, and it is for all these and more combined that she has made her mark on this heath system, our community and the region.”

