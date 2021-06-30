Queens promote vaccine

Melissa Oxendine, director of Instructional Support Distance Learning at Robeson Community College, and Timothy Bryant, HVAC program director, speak Wednesday with Miss NC USA Madison Bryant and Miss NC Teen USA Madi Walker. The pageant queens were on the campus to help promote an RCC COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

