Gov. Cooper visits vaccination clinic at UNCP

June 30, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Gov. Roy Cooper, right, shakes hands Wednesday with a vendor during an afternoon visit to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s mobile vaccination clinic event. The Democratic governor has been visiting vaccination clinics across North Carolina to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy photo | Michael Litty

Courtesy photo | Michael Litty

