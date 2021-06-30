Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Crystal Williams, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Lumberton; and Tonnie Locklear, Columbus Circle, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johanna Santiago, Back Swamp Road, Lumberton; Matthew Cox, North Sterling Street, Proctorville; Michelle Benson, South Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge; and Lillian Carter, Van Born Drive, Lumberton.

The following people reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that they were victims of assaults by someone with a weapon:

Juvenile, Ranger Court, Lumberton; James Thompson, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; and Jamie Clark, Chris Road, Lumber Bridge.