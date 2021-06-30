LUMBERTON — Police are still searching for the second juvenile suspect believed to be involved in a break-in at the Robeson County sheriff’s home on Tuesday morning.

Lumberton police officers and Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 1:58 a.m. to a reported break-in at Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ home in The Oaks, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

“Sheriff Wilkins told officers that he was in bed asleep when the alarm for his storage shed went off. Sheriff Wilkins said that his wife looked outside and saw a light moving around inside the shed. Sheriff Wilkins said he went outside to confront the suspects but they took off running. Sheriff Wilkins chased the suspects but eventually lost sight of them,” an LPD statement reads in part.

Police officers and deputies were searching the area for suspects when a deputy spotted a male walking in the area of Peterson Toyota, according to the LPD. The deputy contacted the 16-year-old male and determined that he was one of the suspects involved in the break-in.

Charges were pending Wednesday in the case, according to the LPD.

The investigation was turned over to the Lumberton Police Department Juvenile Division and is ongoing, according to a police department statement issued Wednesday.

“Detectives are still working to locate the second suspect,” according to the LPD.

Wilkins said he made the call to local authorities while engaged in a foot chase with suspects, with a flashlight and firearm in hand. No items were stolen from his home, but there were break-ins at other places in the community, such as vehicles. The sheriff said law enforcement officers secured the mask and bolt cutters left at the scene as the juveniles “jumped fences through back yards in the neighborhood to get away.”

“I am very thankful that no one was injured. This could have turned out tragically. Please know where your kids are and take responsibility for them. I spoke with this teen after he was captured,” Wilkins said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

“He was apologetic, cooperative and simply knew he had done the wrong thing. I spoke with him about his choices in front of other officers and he simply said ‘yes sir’. I hope he heard me and pray this incident makes a positive impact on his life,” the sheriff wrote in the social media post.

Wilkins also said the case is a lesson to county residents to set up cameras to protect themselves and their property.

“In closing, I have mentioned time and time again the importance of getting cameras, deer cameras and motion sensors for your property. All of these worked at my home this morning and the video will be downloaded for the police investigation later today,” Wilkins wrote on Tuesday.

“Had I not had them, we would have simply woke up and called police to report a break in with no suspects in mind. Law Enforcement can’t be everywhere but the small things you do to help us sure can go a long way,” he wrote.