Lumber River United Way announces funded partners

July 1, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Ten area humans service agencies and programs have been chosen by the Lumber River United Way board of directors to receive 2021 funding allocations.

Two Hoke County and eight Robeson County agencies each will receive a share of $255,000 in funding from the United Way. Funding agreements are for two years and are based on the annual campaign total.

Receiving the funds are:

— American Red Cross, $40,000;

— Communities in Schools of Robeson County, $38,000

— Lumberton Christian Care Center, $20,000;

— Maggie’s Outreach Community Economic Development, $8,000;

— Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, $10,000;

— Robeson County Partnership for Children, $5,000;

— Robeson County 4-H, $29,000;

— Southeastern Family Violence Center, $50,000;

— Tia Hart Community Recovery Program, $5,000;

— UNC Health Southeastern Hospice, $25,000.

Robeson County Church and Community Center will receive a one-time allocation from United Way’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund of $25,000 to assist Robeson County residents with rent and utility assistance.

The agencies made presentations to the volunteer funding panels, who then made funding recommendations to the Lumber River United Way board of directors based on how well the agencies were addressing United Way’s funding priorities, according to LRUW. Funding priorities are health, education, financial stability, and basic needs/crisis services.

“We had an excellent group of volunteers studying the agencies this year and a top-notch group of partner agencies was recommended for funding to the board,” said Tate Johnson, Lumber River United Way executive director. “Essentially it is our donors who decide how to divide the dollars in our United Way process.”

Lumber River United Way will kick off the 2021 Campaign on Aug. 2 and will announce soon news concerning Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.