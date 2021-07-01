Case of the death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar returns to court

Robeson County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Osman, left, speaks Thursday during a court hearing as Superior Court Judge Greg Bell, center, and defense attorneys Harold Pope and Geoffrey Hosford listen during discussion of their motions for client Michael McLellan, who is accused in the 2018 kidnapping and death of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Related Articles Robeson County native elected to leadership role with National Association of State Veterans Homes

LUMBERTON — A judge on Thursday ruled in favor of two motions concerning evidence from the attorneys of the 36-year-old man charged in the death of Hania Aguilar.

The hearing took place before Superior Court Judge Greg Bell in Courtroom 2A of the Robeson County Courthouse just before 10 a.m.

Michael McLellan is the defendant in a capital punishment case that likely won’t be tried this year, according to court officials. He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree forced sex offense, statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, abduction of a child, concealing the death of a child and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The charges are in relation to the death of 13-year-old Aguilar, whose body was found Nov. 27, 2018, near Wire Grass Road in Orrum. An autopsy revealed she had been raped and likely died of strangulation.

McLellan was arrested for Aguilar’s kidnapping and death on Dec. 7, 2018. He was indicted on the 10 charges May 6, 2019, by a grand jury seated in the Robeson County Courthouse.

McLellan joined the Thursday hearing via video call because of issues related to transportation back to Central Prison in Raleigh after the hearing, according to his attorneys. He is being held at Central Prison for safekeeping. McLellan wore a yellow polo shirt and sat quietly during the hearing, only answering court officials when spoken to.

“My understanding from speaking with defense attorneys, we’re here about two motions they filed. One is a motion for discovery specifically related to the materials of, in possession of, or — or created by the FBI as a part of the investigation. The second is a motion for the preservation of evidence,” said Joseph Osman, a Robeson County assistant district attorney.

McLellan’s defense attorneys, Harold Pope and Geoffrey Hosford, asked for the full case file from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s lab records, including physical evidence such as DNA. Pope said the team has deployed a “company with forensic biologists, geneticists, DNA specialists” to review the evidence. The FBI already has released the lab report.

“The company evaluates and assesses DNA evidence and that assessment is underway but in order for them to tell us their opinion regarding the validity of the testing we’ve received thus far, they need the underlying data, which is provided by the statute for discovery, not just the report but the underlying data,” Pope said.

The items listed in the request are the full output from the FBI’s STRmix program used to interpret (DNA) results, all temporaneous FBI lab protocol standard operating procedures from DNA and zoology testing, FBI lab quality assurance manual, the most recent lab audit results and any and all photographs from investigating agencies, according to Pope.

“Once we have that information, we can provide that to our doctors, experts then they may provide us with a complete file report and assessment of evidence. Whether or not we may need retesting, we don’t know at this point,” he said.

Osman said information and FBI materials already have been requested by Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office but haven’t been received yet. He said COVID-19 likely played a factor in the delay.

“As it relates to these specific items, the state has no objection to the disclosure of these and we’re actively attempting to get those materials from the FBI so that we can provide them to the defense,” he said.

If additional testing is needed, the motion to preserve evidence will come into play, Pope said.

Osman objected to some wording in the motion and suggested amendments. Pope agreed to those amendments, and Bell ruled in favor of the motions.

“The motions are granted with the additional language that we just discussed,” Bell said.

Pope said a motion had been filed earlier to review evidence in the custody of the police department. In the past, he and Osman agreed on dates and met with the evidence custodian for other cases, Pope said.

Osman said he just suggested the defense notify the district attorney’s office of a date and time. He does not have to be present during the defense’s review with the evidence custodian, the assistant district attorney said.

An administrative hearing is set for Sept. 7.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]