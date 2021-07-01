Filing period for candidates in Nov. 2 local elections now open

LUMBERTON — The filing period for candidates in the Nov. 2 municipal elections in Robeson County begins at noon Friday.
Lumberton and St. Pauls will not be part of the Nov. 2 elections. The two municipalities’ elections have been delayed until 2022 because of state legislation and a lull in receiving federal census information needed to redraw district lines.
Candidates for elected offices in the Robeson County’s towns not affected by the delay have until noon July 16 to make their candidacy official. Filing can be done at the Robeson County Board of Elections office, located at 800 N. Walnut St in Lumberton. Election hopefuls can go to the office to pick up a candidate’s packet containing all the information they need. The office’s telephone number is 910-671-3080.
“Service at the municipal level often has the most direct impact on the communities in which we live. We hope many candidates sign up to run for local office this year,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We also encourage eligible individuals across the state to register and vote in their local elections.”
To file for municipal office, a candidate must:
— Be 21 years old by Election Day.
— Be a registered voter of the county and reside in the municipality at the time they file for office. If they are not already registered to vote, they can register at the time they file their notice of candidacy.
— Reside within the district or ward for an office that is elected by district or ward.
— File a Municipal Notice of Candidacy with their county board of elections office and pay a filing fee set by the municipality or submit a petition in lieu of paying the fee.
— File an organizational report for the candidate committee with the county board of elections within 10 days of filing a notice of candidacy or within 10 days of organizing the candidate committee, whichever occurs first.
— For partisan elections, be affiliated with the same political party in which he or she intends to file for at least 90 days prior to the filing date.
— Disclose any felony convictions. A prior felony conviction does not preclude holding elective office if the candidate’s rights of citizenship have been restored.
Candidates for partisan municipal offices who wish to run as unaffiliated should review N.C.G.S. § 163-296 and N.C.G.S. § 163-122 (a)(4), and the fact sheet on running as an unaffiliated candidate, according to the state BOE.
For more information about running for a municipal office go online to
https://www.ncsbe.gov/candidates/running-municipal-office and/or https://www.ncsbe.gov/candidates/running-municipal-office/fact-sheet-running-2021-municipal-offices.
Concerning Lumberton and St. Pauls, county Board of Elections Director Tina Bledsoe said, “The filing period for the delayed election depends on how quickly the municipality can adopt a new redistricting plan. The affected municipalities must notify their county Board of Elections by Nov. 12, 2021, as to whether the municipality will be able to revise their electoral districts by Nov. 17, 2021.”
If districts can be revised by Nov. 17, the filing period will start noon Dec. 6. If not, the municipality must provide new districts to the RCBOE by Dec. 17. The filing period would then take place from noon Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 7, 2022.
Lumberton and St. Pauls are the only Robeson County municipalities affected by the census delay because of the way they are broken up into electoral voting districts, Bledsoe said.
“There’s just no time” for the cities and towns to get maps drawn up and for the county BOE to process them before the election, she said.
St. Pauls and Lumberton must hold their primary elections on March 8, according to Bledsoe.
The general elections in the two municipalities will be held April 26, 2022, or May 17, 2022, “if a federal second primary is held,” according to the State Board of Elections.
The two Robeson County municipalities are among 36 North Carolina cities and towns affected by the 2020 census data delay and the state legislation, according to the NCSBOE.