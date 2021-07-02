HOPE Program offers rental, utility assistance to low-income residents affected by pandemic

LUMBERTON — A program continues to offer hope and financial help to renters who have been affected by COVID-19, particularly after the state’s evictions moratorium ended Thursday.
The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program is still available to help with rent and utility assistance for low-income renters financially affected by the pandemic. The program is managed by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency.
The state’s evictions moratorium ended after Republican Council of the State members rejected an extension to align with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium extension until July 31, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s Office.
Attorney General Josh Stein, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, and State Auditor Beth Wood supported the extension made in a request Monday by the governor, according to the governor’s office. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, Commissioner of Labor Josh Dobson, Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler, Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt opposed extending the moratorium.
“It’s disappointing to see Council of State members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes,” Cooper said. “Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program.”
The statewide HOPE Program can help renters that have a current household income that is 80% of the area median income or lower, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply. Renters who have lost income or been unemployed because of the pandemic are also eligible. Members of the Lumbee Tribe must consult with tribal government for assistance.
To apply, visit www.hope.nc.gov. Applications can also be made by phone by calling the HOPE Program Call Center at 888-9ASK-HOPE, or 888-927-5467.
Since its start in the fall, the program has paid more than $155 million in rent and utility assistance for state residents, according to Lossie McLean, a press assistant with NCORR.
Some North Carolina renters are protected against evictions through the CDC’s moratorium.
Renters who received a federal stimulus check in 2020 or 2021, or were not required to report income to the Internal Revenue Service in 2020 may give a signed declaration to landlords for eviction protection under the federal moratorium guidelines, according to the governor’s office. Renters who earn less than $99,000 (or $198,000 through filing jointly) each year or those who cannot make rent payments because of lost income may also take the same action.
For a copy of the form, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/evictiondeclare_d508.pdf.