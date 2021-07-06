Robeson County Humane Society need supplies

July 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0
The Robeson County Humane Society has scheduled a Christmas in July supply drive for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17 at the Fresh Foods store located at 1733 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton. The Society will be looking for cleaning supplies, trash bags, paper towels, and cat and dog food. Donations of money also will be accepted. Call the Humane Society at 910-738-8282 for more information.

