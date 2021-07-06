Cape Fear Valley Health announces leadership changes

July 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
FAYETTEVILLE — Three changes have been made to the Cape Fear Valley Health leadership team in order to support the heath care system’s growth.

Dr. Michael Zappa has accepted the position of Chief Clinical Officer, according to Cape Fear Valley Health. In his new role, Zappa will be the corporate leader for the Hospitalist and Emergency Medicine program, and provide physician leadership and oversight to the Transfer Center and Respiratory Therapy.

Chris Tart, doctor of Pharmacy, has accepted the role of president of Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital. He will continue to direct the Pharmacy and Cancer Center.

Kevin Jackson will take on the leadership role for Radiology and Laboratory services, along with his current responsibilities as vice president of Operational Excellence, according to Cape Fear Valley Health.

“We’re excited to make these changes and look forward to these members of our team working together in their new roles to continue to provide exceptional healthcare to Cape Fear Valley Health patients,” said Daniel Weatherly, Cape Fear Valley Health’s chief operating officer.