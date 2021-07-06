‘Strike at the Wind!’ welcomes sold-out crowd

July 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0

After a one-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Strike at the Wind!” Outdoor Drama cast welcomed a full house on July Fourth to the Adolph Dial Amphitheater. The performance served as a great wrap-up to Lumbee Homecoming. “Strike the Wind!” tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against the people he believed killed his father and brother.