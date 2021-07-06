Many participate in powwow

July 6, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Visitors watch the AISES Powwow on Saturday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The powwow was one of the many Lumbee Homecoming activities that drew tens of thousands of visitors this past weekend. The full weekend of activities also featured the homecoming parade, the Lumbee Outdoor Market, and the performance Sunday of “Strike at the Wind!” at the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

