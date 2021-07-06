Red Springs commissioners designate July 6 as a day to celebrate high school athlete

Henderson Burney Related Articles

RED SPRINGS — Commissioners here honored a local athlete on Tuesday by designating July 6 as a day to celebrate his athletic achievements and dedication to sports.

The resolution to honor Red Springs High School student Eddrick James was adopted during the town Board of Commissioners’ first in-person meeting since it began streaming online more than a year ago to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. James was honored for his efforts on the football field and on the track this season.

James is an all-county running back and a star of the high school’s track team who earned a spot in the state championship track league, according to Mayor Ed Henderson. James finished third place in the 100 mile-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

“We appreciate your dedication and the hard work that you put into this endeavor, and we want you to know that we realize that our leaders for tomorrow comes from our youth of today and we try to support our youth here in the Town of Red Springs,” Henderson said.

James was presented a pin and a framed copy of the board’s proclamation of appreciation declaring July 6 as Eddrick James Day. His friends and family members who attended the Board of Commissioners meeting were given cups and ink pens in honor of the occasion.

“All these people out there, everybody played a big part in my life,” James said of those in attendance. “And the Town of Red Springs, I appreciate all of y’all.”

In other business, commissioners voted to close town offices in observance of Juneteenth on June 19 in coming years to commemorate the end to slavery in the United States.

Also on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to accept a $150,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to complete an asset inventory analysis of the town’s water system. The town previously completed an asset inventory analysis of its sewer system.

“And let me add that this is a much-needed grant,” Mayor Henderson said.

Contractors have dug in areas where lines were thought to be located, but none were found, forcing workers to dig in other areas to find them, the mayor said.

“So this will map out our complete water system in the town, which is another great part of our infrastructure improvements here in Red Springs,” he said.

Town Manager David Ashburn expressed gratitude for the help and support of Robeson County Board of Commissioner Chair Faline Dial, Commissioner Judy Sampson and Robeson County Economic Development Director Channing Jones in obtaining a $10,000 grant from Southeastern Economic Development Commission. The grant will help the town repair a pump at a sewer lift station on East Third Avenue.

Board members also approved on Tuesday renewing its contract with the county to provide 911 services. The contract is for three years of service.

Athletic Programs Superintendent Donell Ferguson presented a plan for the department’s future. He said the department is trying to find ways to provide the local match for a grant worth up to $500,000 that would help fund services to the community. Ferguson said he also would like to have a building with a gymnasium and classrooms where community members can learn and play.

“Within 10 years I’d like to at least have a building,” Ferguson said.

Commissioner Duron Burney asked to have town workers mow an area near Phillips Avenue where trash is being dumped. If the area is clearly seen it will send a message that the town is monitoring the area, Burney said. He also encouraged town residents to read the newsletters included in electric bills because “the citations and warnings will be coming forth.”

Commissioner Murray McKeithan also encouraged town residents to complete the Lumber River Council of Government’s Broadband assessment survey online, which is being conducted in order to collect information that will be used to improve internet connectivity.

Mayor Henderson said he was pleased to see lots of children and a great turnout this past weekend at the town’s first Independence Day celebration. David Ashburn said more than 2,000 people attended the event.

Henderson also asked that residents be patient as the town works to correct the problem of brown water flowing from some faucets.

The town is in the process of rehabilitating all three water wells that supply water for residents, he said. Water quality should improve in September.

The mayor said the Board of Commissioners has worked to improve the town’s infrastructure and the services it provides residents.

“It’s all a part of us moving forward together as a team, and we want to continue to move Red Springs forward,” Henderson said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]