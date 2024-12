LUMBERTON — A section of one Interstate 95 South lane between St. Pauls and Lumberton will be closed starting at midnight so maintenance work can be performed, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The left lane between mile markers 27 and 26 will be closed so repairs can be made to the guardrail, according to NCDOT. The work is to begin at midnight Thursday and is scheduled to be completed by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic backup is expected to be low.