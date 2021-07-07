Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shantonia Bullard, Corninth Road, Pembroke; Leon Carter, Modest Road, Maxton; Leslie Lewis, Allendale Drive, Pembroke; Latoya Freeman, Deer Stand Drive, Lumberton; and Joe Clark, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joshua Lowery, Snake Road, Lumberton; Elena Reyes, Moe Drive, Red Springs; Agustin Mendoza, Drowning Creek Road, Maxton; Alesia Hunt, West Dew Road, Fairmont; Treasa Ward, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; and Jerry Britt, Long Branch Drive, Lumberton.

David Huggins reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on N.C. 130 West in Maxton.