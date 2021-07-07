Saturday fitness boot camp is chance to learn healthy living habits

July 7, 2021 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton natives are teaming up to host a free fitness boot camp event on Saturday.

Alexis Andrews and Alfonso Smith will host the Flexx Fitness Boot Camp event at Northeast Park, located at 500 Hornets Drive, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and does not require preregistration.

Andrews, who lives in Raleigh and owns Flexx Fitness, has hosted similar events in Cary, Durham and Raleigh. She decided hosting the event in her hometown was a great way to give back to the community and promote wellness, Andrews said.

Andrews also is a licensed clinical social worker and will be handing out pamphlets that encourage mental health wellness at the event.

Smith, who owns Massage Expert LLC in Lumberton, also will be at the event to promote a holistic approach to healthy living.

“We’ll be doing cardio, but we’re also going to be doing strength training,” Smith said.

Andrews said the event, which will feature group workouts and other activities, is open to all ages.

“I have an activity for everything,” she said.

For more information, contact Andrews by email at [email protected] or via Instagram @flexxfitness_.