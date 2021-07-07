Latest PSRC administrator has passion for making education better

Locklear Burnette Related Articles

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently welcomed its newest assistant superintendent, who has more than 25 years of experience in education.

Bobby Locklear took his place July 1 as the assistant superintendent of Administration and Auxiliary Services, a position formerly held by Karen Brooks-Floyd. Her contract expired June 30, and she will serve as principal of St. Pauls Middle School next school year.

“Mr. Locklear has extensive experience in the Public Schools of Robeson County and often plays a critical role in many areas of operations within the district,” said Gordon Burnette, PSRC chief communications officer.

Locklear, a 1989 graduate of Littlefield Jr./Sr. High School, has served in the school district for 25 1/2 years. During his time in the district, he served two and a half years as a peer mediator at Magnolia Elementary and Rowland Middle schools; four years as a school counselor at Magnolia Elementary; two years as assistant Fairmont High School principal; and 17 years as testing coordinator, Accountability director, and executive director of Testing and Accountability at the district office. He also served as interim principal of PSRC Early College in 2018.

Locklear graduated in 2004 with a Master of School Administration degree from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. In 2000, he graduated from UNCP with a Master of Arts in School Counseling. Previously, Locklear studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies.

“Mr. Locklear brings a high level of energy and a strong vision of where auxiliary services will grow and enhance in the coming years for the Public Schools of Robeson County. He has the education and professional background that will allow him to put unified systems in place to make informed data-driven decisions that put our students first,” Burnette said.

Locklear “was instrumental” in crafting and implementing the school district’s reentry plan during the pandemic, the district spokesman said.

The job is personal to Locklear, and not just because of his experience in the school system.

“For over 20 years, I spent every day of my career working to make the education of other parents’ children better. In 2015, the drive became personal with the birth of my daughter, Bentley Dare. The drive and passion is still there but it has changed slightly,” Locklear wrote in a statement.

“I work every day to ensure that our education system provides the best education for our 21,000 students, plus one,” he wrote.

Among Locklear’s new responsibilities are administrative services like policy oversight related to implementation and compliance, student due process/appeal hearings, Title IX, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and more. He will also oversee Driver Education, N.C. Department of Labor complaints, working with Occupational Safety and Health Administration and risk management, Burnette said.

Locklear said he is grateful for his journey that led him to his new role, and everyone who helped him along the way.

“I need to thank all of my past leaders who taught me to become the person I am today,” Locklear said.

“Without their guidance, I could not sit where I sit today. But most importantly, the support of family and friends has allowed me to part of this great school system,” he added.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] Gordon Burnette contributed to this story.