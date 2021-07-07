RCC float ready for Lumbee Homecoming parade

Miss Lumbee Taylor Brooke Locklear stands Saturday with Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler and Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins as RCC students, faculty, staff get ready to ride the college’s float in the Lumbee Homecoming parade in Pembroke. The weeklong celebration of Lumbee culture and heritage ended Sunday with a performance of “Strike at the Wind!” at the Adolph Dial Amphitheater, located at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. Courtesy photo | Robeson Community College

