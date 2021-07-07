UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees introduces new president and CEO

LUMBERTON — The new president and chief executive officer of UNC Health Southeastern will be on the job Oct. 11, according to information from the health care system.

The person who will fill the office currently occupied by Joann Anderson will be Chris Ellington, according to Wayland Lennon, UNC Health Southeastern board of trustees chairman. Anderson, whose retirement was announced June 30, will remain on staff in an advisory role until Dec. 31, her final day with UNC Health Southeastern.

“In this role, Ms. Anderson will serve to ensure a smooth transition, orientation not only to the hospital, but the community at large as well as advising as to strategic planning and other operations,” said James C. Granger, Business Development officer for UNC Health Southeastern.

Leaders of the health care system became familiar with Ellington during the process of forming a partnership with UNC Health, according to Lennon.

“Having that knowledge and choosing to join our team assures me that he is fully aware of the uniqueness of our community and our patient population, that he has a heart for rural health care and a desire to help us move forward with the progress made by his predecessor,” Lennon said.

Ellington will be paid $564,000 a year to lead the local health care system, according to Phil Bridges, executive director, of Integrated Communications at UNC Health.

“This (salary) comes from a recommendation by a third-party national organization, SullivanCotter’s national CEO salary database,” Bridges said.

Ellington currently serves as president of UNC Health Care Network Hospitals, according to UNC Health. Along with his statewide focus, Ellington served concurrently as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for UNC Hospitals from 2008 to 2020. Before joining UNC in 2008, Ellington served in senior leadership roles in multi-entity health care systems in Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama and Texas.

Ellington serves on the boards of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, UNC’s Health Alliance and Senior Health Alliance, and UNC Health Care affiliated entities Caldwell UNC Health Care, Pardee UNC Health Care and UNC Rockingham Health Care.

Ellington received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Clemson University and his MBA from the University of Phoenix.

“I am very excited to join UNC Health Southeastern and to lead the organization entrusted with the health of North Carolinians in the region,“ Ellington said. “I look forward to relocating to the area, joining the team and getting to know the residents of Robeson County and the surrounding communities.”

Joann Anderson has been associated with UNC Health Southeastern for 14 years, having joined then-named Southeastern Regional Medical Center in May 2007. She is only the fourth chief executive officer of UNC Health Southeastern since it was opened in 1953.

“We are saddened by Mrs. Anderson’s decision to retire but also excited for this new and certainly well-deserved chapter in her life,” Lennon said upon announcing Anderson’s pending retirement. “Through multiple devastating hurricanes to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joann remained steady and guided the health system skillfully and successfully. She has also been at the helm through numerous positive milestones for the organization, most recently the partnership with UNC Health, and it is for all these and more combined that she has made her mark on this heath system, our community and the region.”