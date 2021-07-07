One more challenger enters race for seat on Parkton Board of Eldermen

July 7, 2021
Staff report
LUMBERTON — Only one person threw his name in the political hat on Wednesday, the third day of the two-week filing period for municipal elections in Robeson County.

Daniel “Danny” McColl, a political newcomer, filed as a candidate for a seat on the Parkton Board of Eldermen.

According to information McColl submitted to The Robesonian, he is a retired United States Navy veteran, having served in the Navy’s submarine force. He is pastor of Parkton Community Church.

McColl said he has far-reaching hopes and goals for Parkton.

“As we move forward and bring new business and our community grows, I plan on maintaining a small-town atmosphere,” McColl wrote in his statement. “I will throw all of my support behind our town, youth programs, and work to create more opportunities for the town’s youth. Community and unity, Parkton is a great town, I will serve to the best of my ability and prayfully represent the people of Parkton.”

McColl is the third person to file for a seat on Parkton’s governing board. Incumbent Christopher Carlson and challenger Edward Lowery Jr. filed on Tuesday.

Al McMillan filed for reelection as Parkton’s mayor on Tuesday.

All five Board seats and the mayoral seat are up for reelecton in Parkton during the Nov. 2 municipal election. The incumbent Board members are Carlson, Robin Hill, Doris Underwood, Tony McVickers and David Register.

As Wednesday, 12 people have filed as candidates at the Robeson County Board of Elections, located at 800 N Walnut St. in Lumberton. The filing period ends July 16.

Elections for offices in Lumberton and St. Pauls have been delayed until 2022 because of state legislation and a lull in receiving federal census information needed to redraw district lines. Candidate filing dates will be determined later.