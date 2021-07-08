UNCP names Jeff Howard vice chancellor for Student Affairs

Howard Cummings

PEMBROKE — A nationally recognized higher education leader, Jeff Howard, has been named vice chancellor for Student Affairs at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

His selection comes after a competitive national search guided by a campus committee made up of faculty, staff and students.

An accomplished student affairs professional with 21 years of experience, Howard brings extensive knowledge and a deep passion for higher education and improving the student experience. Over the past two decades, Howard has seen his experiences cover the breadth of student affairs disciplines, campus life, retention and enrollment, most recently serving as associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment at East Tennessee State University.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve this institution,” Howard said. “During my visit, I was very impressed by the students, staff and faculty. Everyone was so warm and welcoming. I’m looking forward to meeting the campus and community and getting to know all the units and staff within the Student Affairs division.

“I plan to hit the ground running and determine how I can best support the division in maintaining the many great things they are doing and advocate for new opportunities to support student engagement and success.”

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings made the announcement after a vote of approval from the university’s board of trustees on Thursday.

“We’re excited to have Dr. Howard join us at UNC Pembroke,” Cummings said. “His leadership experience in student affairs, paired with the energy and passion he brought during his campus visit, made it clear he would be a fit for our university and our community.

“Dr. Howard has demonstrated his commitment to student success and recognizes our students are the heart of everything we do. He will play a vital role in UNCP’s future success by building upon the strong work of our Division of Student Affairs to create an environment where every student is engaged and successful.”

Howard’s top priority will be ensuring UNCP students are engaged, empowered and develop a sense of belonging while pursuing the university’s mission, student success initiatives and retention efforts.

The similarities of UNCP’s student body and students at Howard’s previous institutions stood out as he considered his next move.

“I have worked at several institutions where the student makeup includes many first-generation students and institutions with strong regional connections and close community ties. All of those things attracted me to the position. UNCP has an excellent reputation for serving the needs of the student body and the region in a way I am used to at other schools I’ve worked.”

Student Government Association President Dana Hunt-Locklear said she is looking forward to continued growth in the division under Howard and the student affairs leadership to support all students both in and out of the classroom.

“Student Affairs and the student experience are evolving on campus. I look forward to the continued growth of UNCP with Dr. Howard and the student affairs leadership meeting every student where they are with the tools needed for success,” Hunt-Locklear said.

In his new role, Howard will serve as an advocate for student rights, issues and concerns, support and value racial and cultural diversity, and promotes student learning and personal growth opportunities for all students.

As a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet, Howard will oversee a staff of nearly 115 and manage 13 departments, including the Career Center, Counseling and Psychological Services, Campus Engagement and Leadership, Campus Recreation, Student Health Services, Student Inclusion and Diversity, Housing and Residence Life, Student Conduct, Community and Civic Engagement, CARE Team, Environmental Health and Safety, University Center and Programs, and Police and Public Safety.

Howard has spent most of his career at his alma mater, East Tennessee State University, advancing to associate vice president for Student Life and Enrollment. In this position, he assisted the vice president in managing 240 administrative and support staff and 600 student staff, with a $30 million budget.

He is credited with leadership for a $45 million student center upgrade, helping to establish the Parent-Family Association at ETSU, and raising funds to construct a National Pan-Hellenic Council plaza – the first of its kind at a public institution in Tennessee.

Before ETSU, he held a variety of student affairs positions at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Carson-Newman University from housing to dean of students. Howard is well-respected and well-known across the United States among student affairs professionals, often being leaned on as a spokesperson for issues that affect the student experience at the university level. Recently, Howard was invited to testify in front of a U.S. Senate committee on the effect of proposed Title IX changes on higher education.

Though he has experienced much success, a career in student affairs wasn’t in his initial plans. A first-generation college student, he studied to become a history professor. It was a graduate assistantship in housing and residence life that redirected his passion toward student affairs.

Howard credits that spark with mentorship he received, something he believes he can pay forward at UNCP.

“This shift was due in large part to the positive mentoring I received from campus professionals who invested in me and modeled excellence,” he said. “I took a leap of faith that matured into a student affairs career of more than two decades.”

Howard received an undergraduate degree in history and political science, a graduate degree in history and an Ed.D. in educational leadership and policy. He received Adviser of the Year awards from the Tennessee Association of College and University Residence Halls and the Virginia Association of College and University Residence Halls. In 2011, he was recognized by ETSU with the Centennial Student Choice Award and the inaugural University Stewardship Award.

A native of Newport, Tennessee, Howard and his wife, Laine, will reside in Lumberton. His first day is Aug. 2.

Mark Locklear is a Public Communications specialist for University Communications & Marketing at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.